24 Feb 2022

Appeal after damage caused to Derry republican monument

The republican monument on Lecky Road which has been damaged in recent months.

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

24 Feb 2022 12:23 PM

The Bogside and Brandywell Republican Monument committee has appealed for people to respect the confines of the monument dedicated to the memory of local republicans, which overlooks the Lecky Road.

They made their appeal after several incidents in the past few months with the removal of flag poles and minor damage caused.

Just a few weeks ago, hundreds of people attended a commemoration at the monument on Bloody Sunday to mark the 50th anniversary of the murder of Fiann Gerald Donaghey following a major refurbishment of the monument.

A spokesperson said: “We are extremely disappointed that we have to make this appeal.

"In the past few months, a number of flag poles were removed and minor damage caused to the confines of the monument.

“Some of those involved in these recent incidents are very young and may not understand the significance of the monument, and to them some of this stuff is just a bit of 'carry on.'

"We would appeal for this to stop.”

The spokesperson concluded: “This monument has been fundraised for and built by the local community of Derry in memory of local people who have sacrificed everything in the cause of Irish freedom." 

