Voting down grant proposal a 'sectarian decision' says councillor

A Sinn Féin councillor has expressed her 'frustration' after a proposal to develop a technical assistance grant was voted down by unionists.

Councillor Kathleen McGurk was speaking following a Causeway Coast and Glens Leisure and Development meeting on Tuesday.

Councillor McGurk said the grant would have 'allowed sporting bodies and community organisations to get financial assistance to develop feasibility studies, business cases and master plans for their capital facilities which would in turn put them in a much better position to identify and apply for funding to see development plans brought to fruition'.

“This type of assistance has already been identified as a requirement by council with the concept of this technical assistance grant already being agreed by council in October 2021.

"This need was demonstrated through council’s recent work with the Harry Gregg Foundation but it appears that Unionists don’t want a level playing field to allow other bodies such as the GAA to benefit from council grants,” said Councillor McGurk.

“This is short sighted and will have an impact on a lot of organisations across the council area who do not have the means to develop the required plans in order to realise external funding.

"It strikes as a sectarian decision with a specific view to preventing the GAA having the same opportunity to avail of funding as other bodies, with the DUP actually referencing the GAA indirectly in their arguments against the grant.”