Search

23 Feb 2022

Voting down grant proposal a 'sectarian decision' says councillor

A Sinn Féin councillor said the move denied the GAA opportunities.

Voting down grant proposal a 'sectarian decision' says councillor

Cllr Kathleen McGurk said the vote was a 'sectarian decision'.

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

23 Feb 2022 1:00 PM

Email:

editor@derrypost.com

A Sinn Féin councillor has expressed her 'frustration' after a proposal to develop a technical assistance grant was voted down by unionists.

Councillor Kathleen McGurk was speaking following a Causeway Coast and Glens Leisure and Development meeting on Tuesday.

Councillor McGurk said the grant would have 'allowed sporting bodies and community organisations to get financial assistance to develop feasibility studies, business cases and master plans for their capital facilities which would in turn put them in a much better position to identify and apply for funding to see development plans brought to fruition'. 

“This type of assistance has already been identified as a requirement by council with the concept of this technical assistance grant already being agreed by council in October 2021.

"This need was demonstrated through council’s recent work with the Harry Gregg Foundation but it appears that Unionists don’t want a level playing field to allow other bodies such as the GAA to benefit from council grants,” said Councillor McGurk.

“This is short sighted and will have an impact on a lot of organisations across the council area who do not have the means to develop the required plans in order to realise external funding.

"It strikes as a sectarian decision with a specific view to preventing the GAA having the same opportunity to avail of funding as other bodies, with the DUP actually referencing the GAA indirectly in their arguments against the grant.”

Voucher pledges deliver full fibre for over 400 homes

A local councillor said she was 'delighted' with the results.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Now
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media