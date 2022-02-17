Deputy Mayor welcomes ‘Awesome Women’ to council headquarters

A group of ‘Awesome Women’ have visited Cloonavin as part of an ongoing learning and development project currently taking place in Limavady.

Roe Valley Enterprises, in partnership with Limavady Community Development Initiative and Roe Valley Residents’ Association, are delivering the ‘Awesome Women’ course which aims to empower participants to take on decision-making roles in their communities.

Funded under the Department for Communities Developing Women in the Community Programme, those taking part are encouraged to develop their skills, knowledge, and confidence to become influencers and leaders.

The group was welcomed to council’s headquarters by the Deputy Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council Councillor Ashleen Schenning.

Speaking afterwards she said: “2021 saw the official launch of council’s first Women’s Working Group which is committed to promoting and encouraging the role of women in public and community life.

“The objectives of the Awesome Women course are complementary to this, and so it was fitting that the group, made up of residents from the Limavady area, had an opportunity to view the council chamber and build on their understanding of local government and our role as elected members.

“For many of the participants this was their first visit to our civic offices, and I hope it has provided them with a beneficial insight into the world of local democracy in our Borough.

“As we look ahead to International Women’s Day next month, I hope that we can continue to uphold our commitment to supporting women in all aspects of our society so that they can achieve their potential for the benefit of the wider community.”

As part of Council’s International Women’s Day programme, Flowerfield Arts Centre is holding two screenings of the Frida Kahlo documentary (Cert 12a) on Thursday, March 10 at 1.30pm and Saturday, March 12 at 11.30am.

An Exhibition on Screen title, this intimate film offers access to the Mexican artist’s works and highlights the source of her feverish creativity, resilience, and her cultural heritage.

Enjoy discovering the real Frida Kahlo with world-renowned experts and explore how great an artist she was.

For further information and to buy your ticket go to https://www.flowerfield.org/events.