Search

19 Feb 2022

Derry duo setting off on Minimum Wage tour

Derry duo setting off on Minimum Wage tour

Dirty Faces . . . Lorcan Hamilton, and Josh O’Kane.

Reporter:

Nathan Edgar

19 Feb 2022 12:35 PM

Derry duo ‘Dirty Faces’ have announced a series of tour dates across the UK next month with a unique concept.

The two-piece outfit was formed in 2016 and consists of bassist, Lorcan Hamilton, and lead singer, Josh O’Kane.

They describe themselves as a ‘rant-hop’ group and their original sound has made them a local favourite over the past few years.

The duo will now embark on their biggest run of shows to date with ‘The Minimum Wage’ Tour which will kick off in Scotland on March 8 before making its way through Brighton, Manchester and Liverpool.

Ticket prices are the cost of minimum wage for their age group which is currently £8.91.

Speaking about the unique name and pricing concept, lead singer, Josh, said the tour would be completely funded by themselves, which has led them to the decision to price all tickets at one hour’s rate of the national minimum wage.

He said: “Having worked for some dodgy employers in the past, I realised that the law to pay hospitality staff the basic minimum wage was being broken far too often. So, I made the decision that whatever I do, I demand at least the minimum legal wage for my work.

MacD on Music: Burgundy, Minus the Jazz Flute

“I also think at this stage in our development it wouldn’t be fair to charge anyone more than what they earn in an hour. We plan to maintain this model for the fore- seeable future.”

The Dirty Faces duo can be found online at @DirtyFacesDerry on Instagram and Facebook.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Now
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media