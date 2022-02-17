County Derry volunteer group to take part in national awards

Limavady Volunteer Centre, in conjunction with Volunteer NI, is raising the bar for recognising and rewarding volunteers in the Limavady area, with the launch of the brand-new EPIC Awards.

The EPIC Awards, which stands for Empowering People In Communities is a free initiative that recognises and validates the contributions of volunteers in our communities, who make a commitment of at least 50 hours within any 12 month period.

There are three levels of EPIC Award: a Bronze Award, for 50 hours of volunteering; a Silver Award, for 100 hours of volunteering; and a Gold Award, presented to volunteers who go the extra mile and dedicate 200 hours to volunteering.

Each volunteer who achieves an award will receive a certificate, which not only acts as personal recognition for their contribution, but can also be used as part of a CV, personal statement or job application.

To qualify for an EPIC Award, volunteers must make a commitment of at least 50 hours, within any 12 month period. These hours can be gained through volunteering with one organisation, or with multiple organisations simultaneously.

Ashleen Schenning of Limavady Volunteer Centre: “Over the past two years, it has become clearer than ever that volunteers play an invaluable role in our society, which is why we have come together with our fellow regional volunteer centres to create and launch the EPIC Awards.

"Our aim is to provide an inclusive initiative that recognises and rewards the contribution of volunteers in the community and promotes volunteering as a whole.

“The scheme is a great way for organisations to attract new volunteers, and also to retain and motivate their current volunteers to dedicate more time, learn new skills and make the most of their volunteering experiences. We urge all of our local organisations to get involved and help us to give our volunteers the recognition that they deserve.”

Limavady Volunteer Centre is currently seeking organisations who benefit from volunteers to register their interest for the EPIC Awards.

Volunteers who would like to participate in the scheme are encouraged to talk to their organisations, and ask them to register as a partner organisation.

Alternatively, volunteers can contact Limavady Volunteer Centre, who will connect with your organisation and register your interest on your behalf.

For more information on how to get involved, or to register your interest, please visit, email Volunteers@lcdi.co.uk.