County Derry couple donate wedding gifts to local special school

A County Derry special school have said they are 'overwhelmed' after a recently-married local couple donated over £7,000 in lieu of wedding gifts to the school.

Emer Hinphey and Kevin Craig asked family and friends to make a donation to Rossmar School in Limavady instead of sending them wedding gifts following their recent marriage.

In total, they donated £7,600 towards the school's funds.

The couple's nephew Liam attends Rossmar, and Emer said they were delighted to be able to help the school in some way.

“We have seen how happy Liam is at Rossmar and how is flourishing under the amazing care and education. It’s a brilliant school, with a team that really care about the children.” she said.

“We were overwhelmed by the generosity of our families and friends, who we know are all delighted their gifts will go towards funding a sensory garden that will benefit so many special children.”

Rossmar congratulated Emer and Kevin via their Facebook page, and thanked them for their gesture of kindness towards the school.

“We are overwhelmed by this incredibly kind gesture and cannot thank Emer and Kevin enough for this donation. Many congratulations on your marriage,” they said.