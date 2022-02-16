County Derry charity to hold fundraising fancy dress parade

A County Derry charity are to hold a fancy dress parade next month to raise vital funds that allow them to provide their services.

The Olive Branch will parade from their Magherafelt base to their Ballymena base on Saturday March 12, while in full fancy dress.

Stopping to hold a collection in Castledawson, Bellaghy, Portglenone and Ahoghill en route, the group will make their way to Ballymena, with a bus transporting them where there is no pedestrian route.

“We welcome all fancy dress enthusiasts to help us raise awareness and funds for our free of charge, professional counselling services,” they said.

“This is a 12-mile challenge and we welcome all donations. We will complete the route but anyone can join and leave the parade at any stage.

“Our aim is to raise awareness and vital funds for our free of charge, professional counselling services.”

The Olive Branch is a network of free-of-charge, self-referral, no-appointment necessary professional counselling services who have a bases in Magherafelt, Coleraine and Ballymena, Co Antrim.

If you wish to donate to the fancy dress fundraising challenge you can do so by visiting the group's Just Giving page now.

For further information call The Olive Branch Magherafelt office on 028 7963 3688, or email Leone at leone@theolive-branch.co.uk or follow The Olive Branch on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.