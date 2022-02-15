Search

15 Feb 2022

Football stadia funding cannot progress without Executive

£36 million was allocated for the project in 2015.

Football stadia funding cannot progress without Executive

Reporter:

Reporter

15 Feb 2022 3:08 PM

Email:

editor@derrypost.com

A funding scheme to upgrade football stadiums in Northern Ireland cannot be progressed without an Executive, Communities Minister Deirdre Hargey has told MLAs.

In 2015, the Executive allocated £36 million for the sub-regional programme for local football.

During ministerial question time Ms Hargey said the programme needed to be signed off by the Executive, and she was now unable to do this.

Northern Ireland is without a working Executive after the DUP resigned the first minister post as part of the party’s protest at the Northern Ireland Protocol.

But the DUP said the scheme had been with the minister for two years and should have been progressed before now.

Magee College lecturers out on strike over threat to slash pensions by 35 per cent

Cut not necessary insists Dr Adrian Grant of Ulster University as retirement fund figure was based on stock market valuation of March 2020 when it slumped due to pandemic outbreak

Ms Hargey told MLAs she “shared the frustrations” expressed by members that the funding programme had yet to be implemented following its original endorsement.

She added: “I won’t be able to progress this scheme as it is at the moment because the agreement has always been that I need to take any proposals to the Executive for approval and also to sign off the programme and the funding.

“With no Executive that cannot be done.

“I had aimed this to be done before the end of the mandate, but because some walked away, this cannot now be done.”


DUP MLA Stephen Dunne said local football clubs had been left in ‘limbo’ (Liam McBurney/PA)

DUP MLA Stephen Dunne said the minister’s answer was an “insult” to clubs waiting for the funding.

He added: “They have been kept in limbo because of the minister’s dithering and delay.

“Even by her own admission there has been plenty of time for her to bring proposals to the Executive. This is a failure entirely of her own making.”

SDLP MLA Mark Durkan said: “The DUP’s self-interested decision to collapse the Assembly has undoubtedly put key legislation and initiatives at risk, but myself and SDLP colleagues have been campaigning for years to have this programme progressed and now, right before the end of the current mandate, we receive confirmation it won’t proceed.

“Sinn Fein told us over five years ago that this funding was guaranteed and successive communities ministers have failed to deliver it, much to the disappointment of local teams and their supporters.”

UUP MLA Andy Allen said: “There have been repeated false dawns for the programme with the latest being delivered under the guise of the collapsed Executive.

“However, football clubs and supporters across Northern Ireland have been let down by successive ministers.

He said local football “badly needs” the funding to upgrade facilities, adding: “Northern Ireland deserves better, and local football clubs and supporters certainly deserve better than the repeated failure to deliver.”

Foyle MLA Durkan accuses Sinn Féin Minister Hargey of failing to deliver on Brandywell Stadium upgrade

SDLP states DUP collapse of Executive put a spanner in works of second phase of stadia scheme but slams Department for Communities for wasting the two years it had to deliver on Derry City FC home ground

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Now
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media