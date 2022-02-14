MLA launches survey on local childcare

A local MLA has launched a survey asking parents in Derry for their experiences of childcare, including its availability and cost.

SDLP Foyle MLA Sinead McLaughlin said she had received complaints from parents in Derry about the lack of affordable childcare.

"This is having a terrible impact on parents’ ability to work and is contributing to the serious cost of living crisis that is hitting people across Derry and the North West," she said.

“I am asking parents to complete this survey to provide me with the information that I need to push for better childcare provision.

"We already know that the lack of affordable childcare is hurting parents, but I want to hear from parents about their experiences and just how badly it is affecting them.

“Northern Ireland is facing a childcare crisis which is the result of years of underinvestment and neglect, as well as the significant impact of Covid-19 on the sector.

"Parents everywhere, but especially in Derry, are struggling to meet their childcare bill and many have been forced to change jobs or cease employment entirely to pay for this vital service.

“Costly childcare adversely affects women in particular when it comes to pursuing their chosen career. Northern Ireland is the only part of the UK without a childcare strategy and it provides less childcare support for parents than other regions in the UK.

“This needs to change. No parent should be forced to choose between caring for their children and pursuing their chosen career.

"If we are to rebuild the economy, we need to see significant investment in our childcare infrastructure that will benefit employers, parents and children.

"Good childcare also gives children the best start in life by supporting their social development," she added.

The survey is available online at https://www.sdlp.ie/childcare_in_derry.