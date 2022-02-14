Search

14 Feb 2022

Restricted access for pets on beaches popular with Derry beach-goers

Restricted access for pets on popular beaches

Caratra Strand at Culdaff - popular with Derry beach-goers.

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

14 Feb 2022 3:14 PM

Pets are to be restricted access to a number of beaches in Donegal popular with Derry people.

To comply with Blue Fag regulations this summer, the beach at Stroove will see pets restricted from accessing between 11.00am to 7.00pm each day from June 1 to September 15.

Pets will be restricted from accessing a portion of the beaches at Na Dúnaibh (Downings), Portsalon, Rathmullan, Lisfannon and Culdaff. from 11.00am to 7.00pm each day from June 1 to September 15. 

In a statement Donegal County Council said: "With a coastline of over 1100 km, County Donegal is blessed with many beautiful sandy beaches and Donegal currently has the joint highest number of Blue Flags nationally with 12 beaches in the county holding the award. 

"To retain these iconic awards, Donegal County Council is putting in place arrangements to allow pet owners to continue to enjoy beaches while limiting pet access to certain areas of certain beaches at certain times during the bathing season.  These arrangements were presented at the Council’s Climate Action and Environment Strategic Policy Committee on 26th  January 2022.”

A council spokesperson said the beaches affected would be supervised by its beach lifeguards plus a 'buffer either side.' 
The spokesperson added: “Pet owners can continue to enjoy the other parts of these beaches with their pets, in accordance with the existing beach byelaws, at all times.

"Donegal County Council will implement these measures for the 2022 bathing season.  In parallel with this, the council will be undertaking a public consultation on incorporating the changes into the existing bye-laws relating to beaches.”

