Moneymore woman Maura Johnston is well known both as a poet, writing facilitator and also as an editor.

“She is the most un-retired teacher I know”, says one of her friends.

Her most recent collection of poems “The Whetstone” was launched to warm acclaim in a full house — remember those pre-Covid days- at the Heaney Home Place, Bellaghy a couple of years ago.

Maura is back at the Heaney Home Place on the afternoon of February 13 at 2pm when she will be in conversation with Lavey born novelist and short story writer Bernie McGill.

This afternoon of chat and craic will focus on Maura’s latest initiative - “Aftergrass and Yellow Boots” her glossary of south Derry dialect words so beautifully woven into the texture of so many Seamus Heaney poems.

“Sprinkled like gold dust through his poems,” wrote one critic.

“Aftergrass and Yellow Boots” is published by Derry-based Columcille Press.

Garbhan Downey of Colmcille Press says: “ I’m delighted that Maura’s Heaney glossary has taken off so well in such a short space of time.

"We are especially delighted that the book has caught the attention of both “the man and woman in the street” and of those more academic amongst us. That was our hope.

"We are now in the happy position of launching a second print of the book and are welcoming orders from Bellaghy to Boston.”

Says Maura: “ It was my genuine pleasure to “root through” Seamus Heaney’s poems and plays uncovering, reconnecting with words that I would have heard and used growing up in south Derry and that Seamus Heaney himself would have heard and used.

"Some of those words-sometimes hailed as ‘hearth language’- are being lost to us in this rapidly moving global village. My contribution to the reader of Heaney’s work is to provide definitions of those local dialect words.

"Hopefully this will help the reader more fully engage with the riches of Heaney’swriting. If you like I’ve created a “Heaney dictionary” explaining the meanings of those words and linking those definitions to where they’re used in the poems and plays.”

Now living with her family in Portstewart, Bernie McGill is the author of several highly regarded novels- “The Watch House”, “The Butterfly Cabinet” (named by the creator of Downton Abbey, Julian Fellowes, as his novel of the year in 2012) as well her collection of short stories, “Sleepwalkers” nominated for the prestigious Edge Hill Prize in 2014.

Her new collection of short stories “This train is for” will be published later this year by No Alibis Press. Like Maura, Bernie is also well known and highly praised as a creative writing facilitator.

Putting these two highly talented women together to chat about “Aftergrass and Yellowboots” was the inspired decision of Cathy Brown, programme manager at the Heaney Home Place.

“It's 50 years now since the publication of Seamus Heaney’s collection “Wintering out”. We are so glad to have Maura and Bernie along to chat about the use of local words in Seamus Heaney’s writing generally and in those poems in particular. We are looking forward to a lively informative afternoon,” said Cathy.

“Hearth Language: From Aftergrass to Yellow Boots” with Maura Johnston and Bernie McGill in conversation takes place at the Heaney Home Place on February 13 at 2pm.

For tickets contact the Box office on 02879387444 or visit www.seamusheaneyhome.com.