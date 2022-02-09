Search

09 Feb 2022

Improvements earmarked for 'dangerous' crossroads

The news comes after concerns were raised by local motorists last month about the safety of the junction.

Tullintrain crossroads.

Reporter:

Orla Mullan

09 Feb 2022 5:00 PM

Email:

editor@derrypost.com

The Department for Infrastructure is to make improvements to a 'dangerous' crossroads junction outside Claudy, a local MLA has revealed.

SDLP East Derry MLA Hunter last night welcomed an announcement that work will be carried out at Tullintrain Crossroads.

The Department for Infrastructure will be replacing junction markings, replacing the carriageway lining, and will be erecting new signage to replace signs that are already missing.

On January 30, two vehicles were involved in a crash at the crossroads.

It came just four weeks after another two vehicle road traffic collision at the junction.

Also last year, a vehicle burst into flames after colliding with a bus shelter following a crash at the same junction.

Welcoming the news that the Department are to take action, Ms Hunter said: “After speaking with local residents and raising their concerns, I have received confirmation that after I reported issues with the Tullintrain Crossroads, the Department for Infrastructure has informed me that the Tullintrain Crossroads will be receiving much needed improvements where DFI will be replacing junction markings, replacing the carriageway lining, and will be erecting new signage to replace signs that are already missing.

“The SDLP are committed to road safety, and these improvements will be welcomed by road users. I have also asked for a review of traffic on the crossroads, in hope that traffic calming measures can be introduced. Traffic calming measures at these crossroads will be able to reduce the risk of accidents reoccurring,” she added.

