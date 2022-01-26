Search

27 Jan 2022

Accessibility improvements for County Derry footpath

Streetlights causing an obstruction will be relocated as part of the work.

Accessibility improvements for County Derry footpath

Councillor Sean McPeake has welcomed news that accessibility improvements are to be made at Main Street, Swatragh.

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

26 Jan 2022 10:00 PM

Email:

editor@derrypost.com

Mid-Ulster District Councillor Sean McPeake has welcomed planned accessibility improvements that are soon to be carried out by DFI Roads Service on Main Street, Swatragh. 

The works will see the removal and re-location of two large street columns from the footway on the bridge in Swatragh making the footway wide enough to be accessible to wheelchairs and wider children's buggies.

"I wish to commend DFI Street Lighting Division Omagh in agreeing to have these street lights on Swatragh bridge removed from the side of the footway and have them relocated to the rear of the bridge wall,” the Carntogher representative said.

Fifth of all flag-bearing Eco-Schools in Mid Ulster

Cllr Martin Kearney has highlighted the good work being done.

"After recently being contacted by local users of this busy footway within the village I was made aware that the desired widths to permit safe use by wheelchair and users of wider children's buggies was not achievable within this section of the bridge.

"In particular for those using the footway to get from one end of the village to the other or those wishing to visit Mid-Ulster Council's recently refurbished play facilities nearby.

"Wheelchair users and parents with wide buggies using the footway were having to move off the footway on to the busy main roadway in order to pass the protruding street column's.

"The restrictive width between the walls of the bridge, the existing footway and the roadway meant that that this has historically been a safety concern for locals for decades."

Councillor McPeake added: "I am delighted that following a number of meetings on site with local residents, myself and DFI officials that agreement has been reached to re-locate these street lights behind to the rear of the walls on Swatragh Bridge.

"I wish to thank Tracy Bratton and Martin Curran DFI, local landowners and Mid-Ulster District Council Officials for their co-operation in this matter."

Third of County Derry primary schools at risk of closure

The Education Authority have published their latest round of Area Planning consultation.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Now
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media