Topglass’ Cathy Loughlin presents funds raised to Karen McGuigan of STEPS.
Glazing and façade contractor Topglass has raised vital funds for local charity S.T.E.P.S (Suicide Talking Education Prevention and Support).
The Draperstown-based charity aims to break down the stigma attached to suicide and mental health issues. They provide a much needed grass roots network of support through mental health classes, counselling and drop in services within the local community.
Topglass, based in Toomebridge, elected to support the charity for 2021 during what was a difficult year for traditional fundraising initiatives.
The Topglass team raised one hundred and thirty pounds for the charity which was then matched by the company, taking the total raised to two hundred and sixty.
Topglass’ Cathy Loughlin, who chairs the company’s Charity Committee, recently met with S.T.E.P.S’ Karen McGuigan.
“We are delighted to be able to make this contribution to such a vital and unique local charity.” said Cathy.
“Covid and its far-reaching consequences has really changed the landscape for fundraising. We had originally planned to partner with S.T.E.P.S back in 2020 but due to lockdowns, furlough and staff working from home this was deferred to 2021.
"Still last year presented challenges and we had to re-evaluate our fundraising strategies in line with continually developing restrictions.
"We couldn’t be happier with the effort made by our team to continue to support local causes at a time when they are needed more than ever.”
S.T.E.P.S’ Karen McGuigan said: “We would like to extend a massive thank you to the whole team at Topglass who donated £260 to S.T.E.P.S.
"Every penny goes towards our counselling service and I cannot express how much of a difference it makes to many people’s lives so thank you.”
Topglass is part of the MJM Group and a sister company of MJM Marine and Mivan.
