County Derry football club worth millions to local community

A County Derry football club provides almost £4 million worth of benefits to its local community, UEFA analysis has revealed.

Draperstown Celtic FC recently took part in the UEFA GROW programme, a cost-benefit analysis which calculates a club's value to its local economy, society and their health and wellbeing.

The programme revealed that the club's worth to the local area was £3.94 million, with the results being broken down into a number of different areas.

The club provides £1.97m in social benefits for the community, with £168.64K being delivered by their 52 volunteers, and a further £184.21K in educational benefits being provided.

£615.46K of economic benefits have been delivered to the area as a result of spending on football participation by players and the parents of youth players at Draperstown Celtic.

A further £1.35 million in health benefits also featured in the analysis, with the prevention of diabetes, osteoporosis, dementia, depression, anxiety and schizophrenia referenced as benefits.

The report also noted that health projects and participation programmes generated a combined value of £195.76K, but that there had been a cost to the healthcare system for injuries sustained was £10.12K.

Draperstown Celtic said the club were 'delighted and honoured' to have been chosen by UEFA for the cost-benefit analysis.

“It is rewarding and very humbling to learn that the efforts we put in as a club delivers almost £4million worth of benefits to the community and the country,” said a spokesperson.

“The results detailed in this report describe the excellent social, economic and health benefits our activities have delivered.

“A sincere thank you to the UEFA GROW team for allowing us to be part of this remarkable program. We are delighted to be able to demonstrate with confidence that our work does have tangible benefits.

“A very special thank you to Gavin Nelson of the Irish FA for offering our club this opportunity and for all his help and support in completing this analysis.

“Thank you also to our Grassroots Development Officer Ciaran Donaghy for his continued support.

“Last but certainly not least thank you to our members, volunteers, committee members and sponsors, both past and present, and all involved with the DC family.

“As a true grassroots club we always state that we make a difference in our locality. This report certainly confirms that we do make a difference.

“We are embedded in the local community and work for the community thus forging strong links with other groups in the area.”