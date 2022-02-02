Thousands raised for charity in memory of County Derry man

Fidelma McGlone is pictured above presenting a cheque for £4,600 to Tom McMillan (Chair of The Northern Trust Pulmonary Fibrosis Support Group) and his wife Úna.
A County Derry woman has presented a cheque for more than £4,000 to the Northern Trust Pulmonary Fibrosis Support Group in memory of her late husband.
Fidelma McGlone, from Ballinascreen, recently handed over £4,600 to Tom McMillan, Chair of the group, and his wife Úna.
This fantastic amount was raised in memory of Fidelma’s husband, Mickey who passed away in October 2021.
£2,000 of the total was donated by St Colm’s GAC, Ballinascreen as part of their 25,000 mile 'Round The World' fundraiser Challenge, last September.
The rest of the money came from private donations.
The McGlone family would like to say a special thanks to Sean McKenna from Cloane Construction who nominated the Northern Trust Pulmonary Fibrosis Support Group to receive this funding.
They also wish to thank everyone for their outstanding generosity.
The money will be used in a variety of ways - much needed research into Pulmonary Fibrosis, online and face-to-face support and therapies for sufferers and their families and hopefully, down the line, a mobile in Ballycastle for respite.
The Northern Trust Pulmonary Fibrosis Support Group would like people who could help in any way or who require support to log on to their website www.northerntrustpfsg.com or email: northerntrustpfsg@gmail.com.
County Derry families call for action on terminal lung condition
Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis is a terminal condition, yet doesn't command the public profile of its deadly counterparts. Liam Tunney has been to meet two local families living with the condition, and to find out about efforts to fund research and fight back.
