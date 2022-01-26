Search

27 Jan 2022

Council sheep worrying appeal after County Derry man prosecuted

The defendant had a fine imposed for the offence.

Council sheep worrying appeal after County Derry man prosecuted

Sheep worrying is a concern in rural areas.

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

27 Jan 2022 12:00 AM

Email:

editor@derrypost.com

Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council is asking pet owners to play their part to reduce cases of sheep worrying.

The appeal comes following a successful court prosecution where Alan Howard of Coolyvenny Road, Coleraine was found guilty of two contraventions of Article 28(2) (a) of The Dogs (Northern Ireland) Order 1983 during a hearing at Ballymena Magistrates Court on January 7.

He was fined £250 in respect of each offence and was also ordered to pay compensation of £1,000 to the farmer along with £200 in costs to Council and a £15 offender levy.

A Council spokesperson issued a warning stating that if a dog gives chase in such a way that could reasonably be expected to cause any form of suffering to the animals or a financial loss to their owner, it will be considered as livestock worrying.

“The financial cost of such incidents can be substantial with the loss of valuable stock, veterinary care, abortions in attacked or frightened animals and damage to property," said a spokesperson.

"For these reasons, it is a very serious concern for farmers, especially during lambing season.

“While most dogs are well looked after, friendly family pets, they all have the potential to inflict injury and to worry livestock.”

Urging dog owners to ensure their pets are under control at all times and kept in a secure place at night, the spokesperson added: “Dog Wardens have the authority to seize any dog (of any type and breed) suspected of being involved in worrying or attacking livestock, owners may be prosecuted for any offences and a court may order the dog to be destroyed.

"A civil case may also be brought by the farmer for any financial loss suffered.

“Dog Wardens will respond to all incidents of worrying or attacks and anyone who witnesses an incident is encouraged to make a report by ringing 028 2766 0233.”

Derry Girls star drops into County Derry farm

Siobhán McSweeney visited the county as part of her latest Channel 4 series.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Now
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media