Derry Girls star drops into County Derry farm

Derry Girls star Siobhán McSweeney has dropped in on a County Derry farm as part of her ongoing Channel 4 series.

The Cork native, who plays Sister Michael in the hit show, appeared at Glenshane Country Farm in last week's episode of 'Exploring Northern Ireland', where she had a go at herding the sheep on the farm.

Siobhán was immediately impressed by her surroundings at the farm near Maghera, where the views stretch for miles.

“It's just gorgeous,” she said.

“The land here looks wild and untouched, a vast expanse of green field and the peaks of the Sperrin mountains.”

Viewers were treated to the presenter attempting to catch one of farm owner Jamese McCloy's famous sheep during the episode.

Jamese said the actress showed a great sense of humour throughout, and referred to her newly-nicknamed bicycle which proved a hit in the episode.

“What a laugh this was! Siobhán is such a naturally funny person and her professional ability in front of the camera is off the chart, she's makes it look so easy,” he said.

“Massive thanks to Discover Northern Ireland and Tourism Ireland for their continued support. Top job Waddell Media and many thanks for showcasing our area on Channel 4.

“Can't forget my own wee team, Moss, Tess and Jess and of course "Thunderclap" for taking Siobhán up into the beautiful Sperrin Mountains.”

Exploring Northern Ireland: Siobhán McSweeney is currently available to watch online via Channel 4's online service, All 4.