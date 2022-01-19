Search

19 Jan 2022

Two people hospitalised following County Derry road collision

A man has been arrested following the incident.

Two people have been taken to hospital following a two-vehicle road traffic collision in County Derry yesterday evening.

At around 9.30pm police closed the Foreglen Road between Claudy and Dungiven in both directions. As a result of the collision, police later confirmed two people were receiving hospital treatment for their injuries.

“The Foreglen Road has re-opened following an earlier two vehicle road traffic collision yesterday evening (Tuesday January 18),” said a spokesperson.

”A male and a female were taken to hospital for their injuries and a 46 year old man was arrested on suspicion of various motoring offences.”

