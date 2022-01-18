County Derry road closed due to traffic collision

Police have closed a County Derry road following a road traffic collision this evening.
"The Foreglen Road between Claudy and Dungiven has been closed in both directions following a two vehicle road traffic collision this evening (Tuesday January 18)," said a spokesperson.
"Diversions are in place and motorists should expect delays and seek alternative main routes for their journey."
Oisin McWilliams of Derry under pressure from Donegal's Michael Langan and Ryan McHugh. Photo: Thomas Gallagher
Áine was in a serious road traffic accident and has spent the last few weeks in the ICU ward of The Royal Victoria Hospital in Belfast
Foyle MLA Mark H Durkan: "This is a disgraceful attack on someone going about their job to make our community safer."
Superintendent Gerard Pollock said: "It’s really important that if you have older members of your family, talk with them and warn them about this particular type of scam."
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.