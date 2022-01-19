Fifth of all flag-bearing Eco-Schools in Mid Ulster

Mid Ulster District Council have agreed to continue providing financial support to the Eco-Schools programme as it was revealed a fifth of all flag-bearing Eco-Schools in NI are in the area.

At a meeting of the Council's Environment Committee, Cllr Martin Kearney supported the provision of £2,975 for the Eco-Schools programme.

“The fact that all schools in Northern Ireland are involved in it, and there are 130 in Mid Ulster and 74 have the flag,” he told the Committee.

“You have to retain this flag, it's not something you get for life, and some schools have won it over four times and it's good to acknowledge that.

“It's good to see the green flag flying in schools to show their interest. One fifth of all the flags are in Mid Ulster, which is good.”

The motion was seconded by Cllr Brian McGuigan, who raised some concerns around the number of schools who had lapsed in their retention of the flag.

“The Eco-Schools Green Flag initiative is something we should be supporting. The concern I would have here is the number that have lapsed.

“I don't know whether it's due to Covid, or maybe the support that wasn't on the ground with officers visiting the schools.

“I see there are a number of employed officers across the North to go into schools and kick that initiative off within schools. It's good that Council is supporting it,” he added.