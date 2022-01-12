Search

12 Jan 2022

Blue fireball spotted above local beauty spot

Reports of the event were also recorded in Fermanagh and Scotland.

Blue fireball spotted above local beauty spot

The fireball was observed from Beaghmore Stone Circles between Draperstown and Cookstown.

Reporter:

Liam Tunney

Email:

liam@derrypost.com

A local stargazer has described how the experience of witnessing a blue fireball above a beauty spot near Draperstown had left him 'starstruck'.

Martin McManus, from Antrim town, spotted the meteor on January 3, after a series of fortunate circumstances meant he was in the right place at the right time; Beaghmore stone circles.

“I have, like many people over the years, been very interested in them [meteors], but never got to see them properly until recently,” he told the County Derry Post.

“In December we usually got our winter sleeping bags to keep us warm to go out and take in a big shower on December 12/13.

“But that night, a cloak of fog came down and never left until Christmas, all around the area and Mid Ulster. We saw nothing.

“Coming up to January 3 there on Monday night, we weren't too hopeful. I've a friend here, Sean O'Neill who I convinced to give it a go.”

That night, Martin had to leave his son-in-law to Ardboe, and after taking a detour through Cookstown on the way home, noticed the conditions were perfect for viewing the sky.

“I dropped him off in Ardboe and headed into Cookstown, and when I got to the other side towards Beaghmore, I looked to my right and got the shock of my life,” he said.

“There was a full Christmas card scene; stars all over the sky. I rang my friend, and he was an hour behind me getting over.

“I made my way to Beaghmore and as soon as I got out of the car, I was picking up the peak of the shower. I saw seven meteors in five minutes.”

As he settled in to watch the shower, he spotted a meteor he said was around 'the size of the moon'.

“I got my bag and my lounger out, saw down at 9.54 and bang. A big blue fireball came right across the Starry Plough. It was like a big teardrop with a tail.

“It just takes the breath out of you. I was at the top of the hill, on my own, in the middle of seven ancient stone circles. You couldn't get a spookier place.

“My friend eventually arrived, but I was totally starstruck. You have cameras recording these; NASA and the European Space Station have them all over the UK and Ireland.

“You can equate it to about the size of the moon. There were flames behind it going right past the Starry Plough.

“I was there with the hair on the back of my neck. It appeared to be right above my head, it seemed that close. I was looking at the Starry Plough, and it looked like it came out of it.”

Martin contacted the UK Meteor Network, who have a series of cameras around the UK, and was delighted to discover the meteor had been sighted by others at the same time.

Another report on the UK Meteor Network website linked to the same event was received from Scotland, while in Magheraveely, County Fermanagh, another local man reported seeing the fireball.

“It was the most incredible thing I've ever seen, I couldn't believe I saw it,” said his report.

“It moved down to the left. Just appeared from nowhere, a big streak for about 2-3 seconds.”

Martin said the area of the Sperrins around Beaghmore is perfect for skygazing, and is close to the Davagh Dark Skies centre purposely built for exactly that.

“There is an ancient group of stone circles there, and the funny thing is, that's what they were built for 4,000 years ago; to view the very things we are viewing today,” he said.

“They're in a glacial valley, and right beside it they built a £1.5 million sky park. The whole area is opening up, hopefully not for the worse because light pollution would kill it.

“I was a wee bit spooked, and if it can have that effect on us, what would it have been like thousands of years ago? They saw these things as godly, and they actually look like that,” he added.

For more information on astronomy and meteor activity, visit the Davagh Dark Sky website or the UK Meteor Network website.

Funding approved for Davagh sculpture

The art work is part of a £1.7m three-council project.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Now
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media