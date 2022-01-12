Search

12 Jan 2022

Doyle calls on Communities Minister to reverse Rates Support Grant cut

Doyle calls on Communities Minister to reverse Rates Support Grant cut

Cllr Emmet Doyle: "People in this city are struggling enough as it is with Covid closures and energy bills. Aontú will not support any rates increase that will further impact our communities."

Reporter:

Matthew Leslie

Email:

matthew.leslie@iconicnews.ie

Aontú Councillor, Emmet Doyle, has said that the £750,000 cut from Derry’s rate support grant by the Communities Minister must be reversed.

The Rates Support Grant is available to a number of Councils that cover less affluent areas to uplift spending power.

However, Derry City & Strabane District Council have had 25 per cent cut to their allocation of the Grant which Cllr Doyle says will hinder the Council's ambitions for investment in Derry.

He said: “The Rates Support Grant is in place to support the seven less affluent Councils in the North. In recent months Council has received notification from Sinn Féin Minister Deirdre Hargey that she will be cutting three-quarters of a million pound from our grant.

“This has both immediate and long term implications for people here. It will mean even for Council to stand still this year, rates will have to be increased to compensate for this loss.

“In the long term, our ambitions for investment in the City will suffer as Council uses this money to leverage loans. We are losing up to £15million in that regard which is totally unacceptable.

“Ahead of the striking of the rate in February, the Minister must reverse this cut and her party colleagues in Council and Stormont must put out money where their mouths are if they are serious about standing up for Derry.

“People in this city are struggling enough as it is with Covid closures and energy bills. Aontú will not support any rates increase that will further impact our communities.”

In response, a Department for Communities spokesperson said: “The Department allocated additional funding of £85.3million to councils to alleviate projected financial losses and COVID-19 costs during 2020/21 of which £35.8million was permitted to be allocated to Council reserves in March 2021 to assist Councils in maintaining critical and ongoing frontline COVID-19 support to communities.

“The Department has also secured an additional £10m for councils to alleviate projected financial losses and COVID-19 costs during 2021/22.

“The Rates Support Grant (RSG) budget allocation position was arrived at following scrutiny of all Departmental spend, taking into account the significant growing financial pressures arising from COVID-19, plus additional demands including the impact of cost increases.

“It should be noted that significant additional funding was provided in year during 2020/21 to provide ongoing support to councils.

“Any future decisions affecting the potential of additional RSG available in 2021/22 will be considered in the context of the wider budgetary position of the Department.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Now
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media