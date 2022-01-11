Road racing to return to the north coast as 2022 event announced

Local road racing fans have been handed a boost with the news the North West 200 is set to return to the calendar in 2022.

The event will take place from May 8-14 this year, with the world's leading road racers reacquainting themselves with the 8.9 mile race around the Triangle area of the north coast.

It will also be the first international road racing event to take place since the Covid-19 pandemic saw all activity halted in March 2020.

Club Chairperson Sanleigh Murray said the Coleraine and District Motor Club had been working hard behind the scenes.

"‘Although the pandemic stopped the race action over the past two seasons, the management team of Coleraine and District Motor Club have been working hard to ensure the structures and support that underpin the North West 200 have remained in place for the day when we would be able make this announcement," he said.

The event has retained the support of its two title sponsors, FonaCAB and Nicholl Oils.

"We are delighted to once again be title sponsors of the International North West 200," said FonaCAB's William McCausland.

"After a challenging two years for the sport and the event, it’s fantastic to see it back on the road race calendar and we look forward to an even bigger and more exciting race week in May 2022."

Gary Nicholl, of Nicholl Oils, praised the hard work of the organising team in getting the programme up and running again.

"The organising team at the NW200 have worked tirelessly to ensure the return of the race and the positive impact that the Race Week festival will have on our local economy," he said.

"They have overcome hurdles that could have seen the demise of this famous race and they fully deserve the support of us as sponsors, our local council and fans."

East Derry MLA Claire Sugden has welcomed the return of the event to her constituency, and said it was a 'fantastic opportunity' for the area.

"Visitors, locals and competitors all greatly missed the event when, due to the pandemic, it was cancelled for the previous two years,” she said.

“It is Ireland’s largest outdoor sporting event, so to lose it for two years was a great shame. Now, however, fans and locals can look forward to watching the best road racers return to the north coast and I’m sure it will come back bigger and better than ever.

“It is an incredible spectacle that we are rightly proud of. It adds another string to the bow of an already excellent tourism package on offer on the north coast and this must be built on in order to keep people coming back.

“I will be urging the Executive to provide as much support as possible so that the North West 200 can be maintained, promoted and ensured for many years to come."