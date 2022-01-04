Memorial Garden dedicated to those lost to Covid-19 throughout the Diocese of Derry opened

A memorial garden dedicated to the memory of those from throughout the Diocese of Derry who have lost their lives to Covid-19 has opened in the grounds of St Eugene's Cathedral.

The garden, located behind the grotto in the grounds of the church, features 51 rose bushes – one for each of the 51 parishes in the diocese.

A memorial wall, featuring the names of the parishes and prayers in both English and Irish, bears the inscription 'Pray For The Souls Of All Those Who Died During Covid-19 In The Diocese Of Derry.

Bishop of Derry, Most Rev Dr Donal McKeown, explained how the it came about.

He said: “It all began on the first anniversary of the lockdowns in March when we had an all-night vigil for all those buried throughout the diocese – 240 names were read out – those who had been buried across the diocese without all the Funeral Rites that we normally would associate with people dying and being mourned.

“We brought up a rose bush and a candle for each parish -51 for each parish in the diocese – and had the candles burning throughout the Easter Season.

“So, we decided to build this memorial garden with the rose bushes – 51 rose bushes – to remember all those who died for whom families could not have the funeral that they would have wanted.

“It is a quiet space, it is a safe space - it was a waste space and we hope out of a waste space we have something that can create hope and space for people to reflect and pray for all those we have not been able to mourn in the way would wanted to.

“It is a place of prayer where people can come with their thoughts and memories of those who have died from across the diocese and we hope they can feel at home here.”

The 51 parishes are spread across Derry city, Co Derry, Co Tyrone and Inishowen in Co Donegal.