Tributes paid after sudden death of popular County Derry man

Tributes have been paid to a popular County Derry runner who passed away suddenly this morning.

Kevin Murphy, from Magherafelt, passed away after suffering what was thought to be a heart attack at a local leisure centre.

Mr Murphy was a founding member of Magherafelt Harriers, and the club led the tributes on social media this afternoon.

”Everyone at Magherafelt Harriers is devastated to learn of the sudden and tragic death of our dear friend and founder member Kevin Murphy,” they said.

“Kevin was the 1st person to chair Magherafelt Harriers. He had a great passion for running and for our club. He was an incredibly accomplished runner and triathlete, providing inspiration to so many.

“He was a true gentleman in every way and had time and chat for everyone he met. Our hearts go out to his wife Siobhan, his son Cormac and all in the Murphy and Kerr families.

“May God give them the strength to get through the days and weeks ahead. He will be sorely missed by us all. May he Rest in Peace.”

O’Donovan Rossa GAC, where Kevin was a member and son Cormac is on the senior football squad, posted their own tribute to him online.

”Everyone at the club are deeply saddened to hear of the sudden and untimely passing of our great friend and member Kevin Murphy, RIP,” they said.

”Kevin is the father of our senior player Cormac and was a great character around the club, both doing the gate on match days and as a supporter of all our teams in all codes. He will be sorely missed.

“Our thoughts are with his wife Siobhán, son Cormac and the entire Murphy and Kerr family at this time. Mary, Queen of the Gael pray for him.”

Spires Cycling Club in the town also offered their condolences.

”Spires CC are saddened to hear of the sudden passing of Kevin Murphy this morning,” they said.

“We send our heartfelt condolences to Siobhan Murphy, son Cormac , brother in law Sean Kerr and the entire family circle at this time.

“Please keep Siobhan and the family in your thoughts and prayers at this difficult time. May he rest in peace.”

Mr Murphy was a familiar face at the annual Greencastle 5 Mile Road on Boxing Day, and the organisers offered condolences.

”We, as a committee are deeply shocked and saddened to hear of the sudden, tragic passing of Magherfelt Harriers founder member, Kevin Murphy,” they said.

“Kevin was a familiar face at our Annual Boxing Day Road Race and within the entire Athletic Community.

“Our thoughts and prayers are first and foremost with Kevin's family and off course with his friends and fellow runners at Magherfelt Harriers. May his gentle soul rest in perfect peace.”

Funeral arrangements for Mr Murphy are yet to be announced.