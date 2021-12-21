Search

Foyle MLA Delargy calls on Queen's University to release Hardship Funding for students

A number of students, including those from Derry, at Queen's University in Belfast, are still waiting on news of their applications for Hardship Funding.

Students, including those from Derry, studying at Queen's University in Belfast who have applied for Hardship Funding have still to receive funds to tide them over Christmas.

The Hardship Funding scheme, open to all students at Queen's, offers sums in the region of £500 to £800 for applicants who are struggling financially ahead of Christmas.

However, with Christmas only days away, Sinn Féin Foyle MLA, Pádraig Delargy, has said a number of students who have applied for Hardship Funding are still waiting for their money.

And Mr Delargy has called upon Queen's to release funds to those students in need so that they can enjoy the Festive season without the stress of worrying about their finances.

He said: “The University has an obligation to protect and support all their students. The hardship fund exists to support those who find themselves in challenging financial circumstances.

“As a former Queen's University student, I’m deeply disappointed to learn that the university has still not released payments of the hardship fund to eligible students before the end of this academic term.

Sinn Féin Foyle MLA, Pádraig Delargy

“Financially, Christmas is a difficult time for everyone. I have been contacted by students from across Derry and the North who are now in the worrying situation of paying rent and soaring utility bills in the absence of promised funding.

“This puts an additional burden on students as well as their families over the festive period.’

“The university are obligated to deliver this funding and I fully expect them to do so promptly and without further delay.

“I would encourage any other students who find themselves in this situation to get in contact with me via social media or by emailing my office at: padraigdelargy7@gmail.com”

In response, Queen's University has said that a total of £107,000 has been paid to 246 applicants so far but given the vast volume of applicants they've had for Hardship Funding, some students may not receive their money before Christmas.

A Queen's University spokesperson said: “Queen’s University focuses significant resources on processing the Hardship Fund to support students facing financial difficulties.

“The Hardship Fund, which supports students in financial hardship and exceptional circumstances, has paid out £107000 to 246 applicants so far this academic year.

“Applications are processed within four to six weeks. However, due to the volume of applications received from mid-November onwards, any applications after December 9 are not likely to be processed before the University closes for the Christmas break.”

