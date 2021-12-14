Search

14 Dec 2021

Creggan Arrest: 52-year-old woman detained under Terrorism Act

PSNI

Detective Inspector Clara Heaton of the PSNI: "The arrest operation today is focused on keeping the community safe and protecting them from the threat posed by violent groups."

Matthew Leslie

matthew.leslie@iconicnews.ie

A 52-year-old woman has been arrested in the Creggan area of Derry under the Terrorism Act.

Detectives from the Police Service of Northern Ireland Terrorism Investigation Unit (TIU) with assistance from District Policing and Operational Support Department officers, earlier today.

Detective Inspector Clara Heaton, said: “The woman, who has been taken to the Serious Crime Suite at Musgrave Police Station in Belfast for questioning, was arrested under the Terrorism Act.

“Today’s arrest is part of 'Operation Ledging', which is our ongoing investigation into the New IRA’s bomb making activities as well as the group’s storage of explosive devices and equipment.

“We are mindful of the impact that arrests and searches have on the Creggan community and we seek to ensure all of our interactions are professional, respectful and courteous.

“The arrest operation today is focused on keeping the community safe and protecting them from the threat posed by violent groups.

“The manufacture, storage and use of unstable, home-made explosive devices in residential areas indiscriminately puts everyone at risk.

“Our chances of identifying those who use violence in a bid to coercively control communities and putting them before the courts are vastly improved by support and information from community.

“I would again strongly urge people to report any suspicions they have about violent criminal activity in our community to police on 101 or alternatively, information can be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100 per cent anonymous.”

