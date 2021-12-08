County Derry farmers welcome local broadband roll-out deal

A County Derry group within the Ulster Farmers' Union (UFU) have welcomed the further roll out of a local broadband provider into Mid Ulster.

Fibrus is currently developing full-fibre infrastructure in rural parts of Northern Ireland, and as part of the process, has struck up a partnership with the UFU.

The company became 'affinity partners' of the UFU, meaning their members are able to avail of special rates for its broadband services.

James Graham, Group Manager of the South Derry/Londonderry UFU said full-fibre broadband would have a major impact on how farmers in the area live and work.

“Having access to effective and efficient connectivity services is now essential to those working in our industry,” he said.

“This new network will help boost our mission at UFU to support a vibrant and sustainable farming economy.

“Modern farming practices and administrative processes have become increasingly digitalised, so connectivity has quickly become a crucial utility on our farms.

“We have secured an excellent deal with Fibrus which is available to all our members, so we hope many of them take up this beneficial opportunity - as I have already.”

The live network was launched last week in Magherafelt, and Fibrus Brand and Marketing Manager Joe Diver said rural regions had been living in the 'digital darkness'.

“That’s why we are committed to connecting communities and equipping families and rural businesses - whether SMEs or farming businesses - with the tools to thrive in modern times,” he said.

“We are already making our way across Northern Ireland, transforming connectivity in these areas and addressing the digital imbalance that exists between urban and rural.

“Working with the Ulster Farmers’ Union has helped us to identify ways to support local farms and agri-businesses specifically, which we know make up a major portion of rural economies.

“We’re delighted to now be live in Mid Ulster and look forward to seeing those who need it most, reap the benefits of our hyperfast broadband services.”

For more information on the work of Fibrus and the Ulster Farmers’ Union partnership, visit www.fibrus.com/ufu.