County Derry firm win fourth consecutive Gold performance award

A County Derry engineering firm has picked up its fourth consecutive Gold award for operational excellence.

Moyola Precision Engineering has been awarded their fourth Gold performance award as part of the 21st Century Supply Chains (SC21) Operational Excellence programme.

They were also presented with the prestigious Supplier Excellence Award from industry leader Spirit AeroSystems, another huge accomplishment following a difficult year for the aerospace industry.

The SC21 Gold Award recognises supply chain excellence within the aerospace and defense industry, there are only 6 companies in the UK achieving this high level of performance.

Companies are assessed on their quality and delivery stats across their entire customer base, as well as their manufacturing, business and relationship excellence.

Having previously held silver for 7 years they are now the only manufacturer to have maintained an award winning performance year on year since the program’s inception.

Moyola CEO, Mark Semple, said it was a great achievement for the company.

"It was a historic day for Moyola to have Sir Michael Ryan, Nichola Robinson, Marelle Capperauld and Geoffrey Reid from Spirit AeroSystems to present both the SC21 Gold Award and a Supplier Excellence Award to the workforce of Moyola," he said.

"Having such a high-level delegation from Spirit highlights the strength of the customer relationships that Moyola enjoys.

"With the award of several new packages from both Spirit and other key customers, Moyola has the long term order book to enable the company to continue to grow into the future."

Moyola is also currently recruiting to meet its growth ambitions and would be keen to hear from anyone with an interest in working for the aerospace industry.