Search

01 Dec 2021

Eastwood: We have ten days to save the climate

The SDLP leader will bring legislation to Westminster next Friday.

Eastwood: We have ten days to save the climate

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

Email:

editor@derrypost.com

Colum Eastwood has said political leaders have just ten days to save the climate.

The SDLP leader will bring legislation to the House of Commons next Friday (December 10) and has urged members to support it.

The Foyle MP will formally move the second reading of his Climate Emergency and Green Jobs Bill which aims to bring forward the date by which the British Government must achieve net-zero emissions to 2045.

The Bill also places a duty on Government Ministers to bring forward proposals for a corporate green levy on large businesses to resource climate action.

Eastwood said global leaders have 'failed to grasp' the chance to take action on climate change.

“Over the last number of months, senior British Government Ministers have been at pains to establish their green credentials ahead of and during the COP26 conference in Glasgow," he said.

"While global leaders failed to grasp the real opportunity to take the bold action needed to prevent climate breakdown, the commitments made over that fortnight were substantial.

'A unique opportunity' - Irish public invited to share views on all-island rail network

"Now Conservative Ministers have the opportunity to prove that Glasgow wasn’t all hot air and grandstanding for the world’s media.

“The Bill I have produced alongside environmental leaders would signal a step change in this government’s attitude toward climate action and demonstrate that this is an emergency.

"I am proposing bringing forward the date by which net-zero emissions must be achieved to 2045, introducing the first legislative climate emergency declaration and seeking the introduction of a new corporate green levy recognising that the burden for paying for climate rehabilitation should fall on those companies that have done the most damage.  

“Passing this Bill would be the first real demonstration that this government acknowledges that the house is on fire and we need to do something about it now.

"This legislation is radical because we cannot afford to be timid in the face of an emergency like this. I hope that political leaders will commit themselves to it in the days ahead.”

Foyle MLA Delargy accuses Poots of "dithering" on climate change

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Now
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2021 Iconic Media