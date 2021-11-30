Search

30 Nov 2021

Ferguson: Protocol is a boost for North's economy

Foyle MLA says opponents of Northern Ireland's access to European Single Market should stop letting flawed ideological position get in the way of the interests of businesses and people

Ferguson: Protocol is a boost for North's economy

Foyle MLA Ciara Ferguson: "The DUP economy minister is failing in his duty to promote the economy by taking advantage of the protocol and our continued unique access to the EU single market."

Reporter:

Matthew Leslie

Email:

matthew.leslie@iconicnews.ie

Sinn Féin Foyle MLA Ciara Ferguson said figures published by Britain’s Office of National Statistics (ONS) highlights once again that the Protocol is benefiting the north and blunting some of the worst impacts of Brexit.

The figures showed that the North was economically outperforming the rest of the United Kingdom since the lockdown.

Via the Northern Ireland Protocol that was implemented after Brexit, the North's exports to the Republic of Ireland leapt by 60 per cent this year.

Ferguson says that it is thanks to the Protocol which gives the North access to the EU's Single Market that has allowed business to flourish and insists that opponents of it should look at the figures and re-evaluate their position.

She said: “The latest statistics from the ONS show that the north has performed better economically than Britain in the face of the challenges caused by Brexit.

“This highlights once again that the Protocol is benefiting the north and blunting some of the worst impacts being seen in Britain.

“These figures come on the back of the Office for Budgetary Responsibility in Britain outlining last month that Brexit will hit the economy harder than the Covid pandemic.

“There is a steady trend of evidence pointing to the protocol doing what was intended: allowing for supply chain shifts, protecting north-south cooperation and protecting the all-island economy.

“It is clear that the DUP economy minister (Gordon Lyons) is failing in his duty to promote the economy by taking advantage of the protocol and our continued unique access to the EU single market.

“It is time he faced reality. He needs to stop letting his flawed ideological position get in the way of the best interests of businesses and people here.

“He should focus instead on bringing forward a strategy to attract investment and create jobs using the opportunities of the protocol.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Now
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media