Mayor calls on schools to reach out and bridge generation gap

Mayor Graham Warke is this week calling on local schools to take an intergenerational approach to engaging with citizens aged 50 years and over.

Schools across the Council area are being invited to participate in a new initiative which will help develop an Age Friendly Strategy and Action Plan for Derry and Strabane.

Many people, regardless of age, are taking on more caring responsibilities for their relatives and friends who may be disabled, ill or older and need support, and the project launches on Thursday, November 25, to mark International Carers' Rights Day.

Mayor Warke said he hoped to see lots of local schools bridging the generation gap and engaging with the scheme.

He said: “By keeping people at the heart of what we do, we hope to encourage as many schools and pupils to reach out and engage with their family, friends and neighbours aged 50 plus years in a way suited to them, whilst linking the activities to the National Curriculum.

“Intergenerational practice helps bring people together in a purposeful way, which promotes greater understanding and respect between generations, and contributes to creating more cohesive communities through mutually beneficial activities.

“This can help build confidence, challenge assumptions and prejudice, and help tackle social isolation and loneliness in both groups.

“Using this approach, the Council hopes to build upon the ongoing engagement being rolled out across the District to gauge the views of people aged 50 plus years.”

The initiative is geared towards pupils in Key Stage Two of Primary School and also Key Stage Three of Post Primary schools, and participating pupils are encouraged to complete the activities either face to face, by telephone or digitally, to ensure the safest and most appropriate approach is used.

Schools who get involved and participate in the initiative will be entered into a competition which offers a number of prizes include £100, a five-week onsite multi-sport coaching programme as well as a number of family swim passes.

Schools will be receiving information on this initiative electronically and for further information please contact the Age Friendly Co-ordinator on 028 7125 3253 or by email: agefriendly@derrystrabane.com