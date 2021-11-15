Arrests made after 52-year-old man found dead in Moss Park

Police are appealing for any information regarding the dead man found at his home in the Moss Park area of Derry on Friday, November 12, 2021
Detectives from the Police Service of Northern Ireland’s Major Investigation Team have arrested a man and a woman following the report of a sudden death of a man in Derry on Friday, November 12.
Detective Chief Inspector Michelle Shaw said: “The man, aged 52, was found dead at his home in the Moss Park area of the city in the early hours of November 12.
“We have arrested a man, aged in his 20s, and a woman, aged in her 50s, as part of our investigation. Both remain in custody at this time.
“Our investigation is at an early stage, and I would appeal to anyone with information to contact detectives on 101 quoting reference 1497 of 14/11/21.”
Information can also be provided to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at: www.crimestoppers-uk.org
Police are appealing for any information regarding the dead man found at his home in the Moss Park area of Derry on Friday, November 12, 2021
The Covid vaccine booster will now be made available to those aged between 40 and 49 years of age following an announcement by Health Minister Robin Swann
Deputy Mayor Christopher Jackson: "As protagonists of the conflict the British government shouldn’t be defining, outlining or articulating the narrative of the conflict."
Foyle MLA Ciara Ferguson said the three-year Bedroom Tax protection extension "will put money in the pockets of low-paid workers and families and some of the most vulnerable people in our communities"
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.