15/11/2021

Arrests made after 52-year-old man found dead in Moss Park

PSNI

Police are appealing for any information regarding the dead man found at his home in the Moss Park area of Derry on Friday, November 12, 2021

Reporter:

Matthew Leslie

Detectives from the Police Service of Northern Ireland’s Major Investigation Team have arrested a man and a woman following the report of a sudden death of a man in Derry on Friday, November 12.

Detective Chief Inspector Michelle Shaw said: “The man, aged 52, was found dead at his home in the Moss Park area of the city in the early hours of November 12.

“We have arrested a man, aged in his 20s, and a woman, aged in her 50s, as part of our investigation. Both remain in custody at this time.

“Our investigation is at an early stage, and I would appeal to anyone with information to contact detectives on 101 quoting reference 1497 of 14/11/21.”

Information can also be provided to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at: www.crimestoppers-uk.org

