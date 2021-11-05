Police make appeal for information on Blank Place assault

Police in Strand Road are appealing for information following a report of an assault which occurred at the Blank Place area of Derry in the early hours of Saturday, October 23.

Sergeant Walsh said: “Sometime between 1am and 1:30am, it was reported that a 26-year-old male was punched in the face as he left licensed premises in the area.

"As the male walked along the Shipquay Street area following the assault, he was struck on the back of the head.

"The male was then taken to hospital, as he sustained a fractured jaw and bruising following the incident.

“Enquiries are continuing to establish the circumstances and police would appeal to anyone who witnessed the incidents, to contact them on 101 quoting reference number 1074 24/10/21.

You can also submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via: http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/.

“You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at: http://crimestoppers-uk.org/.”