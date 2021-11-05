Police make appeal for information on Blank Place assault

A 26-year-old man was taken to hospital following an assault on October 23, 2021
Police in Strand Road are appealing for information following a report of an assault which occurred at the Blank Place area of Derry in the early hours of Saturday, October 23.
Sergeant Walsh said: “Sometime between 1am and 1:30am, it was reported that a 26-year-old male was punched in the face as he left licensed premises in the area.
"As the male walked along the Shipquay Street area following the assault, he was struck on the back of the head.
"The male was then taken to hospital, as he sustained a fractured jaw and bruising following the incident.
“Enquiries are continuing to establish the circumstances and police would appeal to anyone who witnessed the incidents, to contact them on 101 quoting reference number 1074 24/10/21.
You can also submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via: http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/.
“You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at: http://crimestoppers-uk.org/.”
Foyle MLA Mark H Durkan: "Counselling is an invaluable and meaningful road to recovery for people of all ages."
The Macmillan Head & Neck Cancer Team who are based at Altnagelvin Hospital were awarded the Innovation Excellence Award at the recent Macmillan Professionals Excellence Awards ceremony
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.