Residents back plans for extension of Ballymagroarty neighbourhood

Ballymagroarty residents have voiced their support for new housing plans that will see the neighbourhood extended with the construction of 70 new homes in the area.

House builder, BW Social Affordable Housing (BW) – part of the Braidwater Group – welcomed residents from the area to an information session as part of a public consultation regarding amended plans for the new housing development.

The session took place last October at the Hazelbank and Ballymagroarty Community Centre and it was an opportunity for both BW to present details on the extension of the neighbourhood and for residents to ask questions and to express any concerns.

The revised proposals, which received overwhelming support from residents, include the residential development of roughly 70 new homes for the area with associated open space that includes a new community parkland.

The new parkland, which existing residents will have access to, will include a 5k walking loop dotted with trim trails, outdoor exercise equipment and rest areas.

This new development is proposed for lands north of Aileach Road, Ennis Place, John Field Place, Rafferty Close, MacNeice Close and Magill Court.

BW has said that they hope the new development will be an enhancement of the existing neighbourhood in Ballymagroarty and will address the demand for housing, particularly in the west bank of Derry.

Vincent Bradley from BW said: ‘‘Our drop-in information session was a great success.

“We are grateful for all those who attended, and to the Ballymagroarty and Hazelbank Community Partnership who allowed us the use of their centre as a venue to host residents.

“The event was a good example of meaningful public engagement, and it was important to hold this session to let residents in the area know that we have been addressing their concerns regarding the proposals and to take on board their feedback.

“We believe that these new homes to be built with a community parkland will be an exciting enhancement of the existing Ballymagroarty neighbourhood, and we thank residents for their feedback on our plans.”

For those who couldn’t attend the recent information session, BW says they can contact them with any questions about the extension by emailing: enquiries@bwltd.com