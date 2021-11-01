Search

01/11/2021

Foyle MP Eastwood: COP26 pivotal moment in bid to tackle climate crisis

Colum Eastwood

SDLP leader Colum Eastwood said ahead of the COP26 summit: "People need to get their heads out of the sand – the evidence of the worsening climate crisis is right before our eyes"

Reporter:

Matthew Leslie

Email:

matthew.leslie@iconicnews.ie

Foyle MP Colum Eastwood has urged world leaders to come together and agree a radical plan to tackle the climate crisis at COP26.

The SDLP leader was speaking ahead of travelling to Glasgow this week for the UN climate crisis conference.

Mr Eastwood said there was clear evidence from rising temperatures and climate events around the world that the climate crisis was worsening and urged world leaders to act before it’s too late.

He said: “The COP26 conference in Glasgow is a pivotal moment in our bid to tackle the climate crisis. This is no time for tinkering around the edges of the Paris Agreement.

“We need to get more than lip service from COP26, we need firm commitments from those with the power to enact change that they are ready to do what’s necessary to protect our environment.

“People need to get their heads out of the sand – the evidence of the worsening climate crisis is right before our eyes.

“We have seen temperatures rise and climate events across the world, including in our own backyard. Nowhere is exempt from the effects of the climate crisis.

“In the last year alone we’ve seen extensive flooding on our island, fires raging across the United States and Europe and record breaking heat in the Arctic.

“The SDLP will not be found wanting on this issue.

“I am currently bringing forward a Climate Change and Green Jobs Bill at Westminster which will force the British government to declare a climate emergency, bring forward the date to achieve net zero emissions, introduce a strategy to achieve new green jobs, guarantee a just transition and create a green corporate levy on large companies to help fund climate action.

“The SDLP is also supporting the cross-party Climate Change Bill currently working its way through the Assembly.

“For too long the climate crisis has been treated as some far-off future event, but it’s here now and it will impact all our lives.

“Tackling this problem won’t be easy, it will require sacrifices and changes to the way we live, but the alternative is unthinkable.

“We need to use COP26 as an opportunity to sit down and thrash out a plan to tackle the climate crisis once and for all.

“We need ambitious targets to bring down our emissions and safeguard our planet for future generations. Anything less will be catastrophic for humanity.”

To continue reading this archived article for FREE,
please just kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Now
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media