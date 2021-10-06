Search

06/10/2021

County Derry pharmacy assistant scoops national award

Harkin's has been prolific on the awards scene of late.

Reporter:

Liam Tunney

Email:

liam@derrypost.com

A County Derry pharmacy assistant has picked up a prestigious national award given to healthcare workers for outstanding achievement.

Patricia Murtagh, a pharmacy assistant at Harkin's Pharmacy, Maghera, was presented with an Outstanding Contribution Award at the Recognition of Excellence (RoE) awards last week.

The event is run by Training Matters, the only magazine for community pharmacy teams, and the sole national awards programme for community pharmacy staff.

Awards were presented at a lavish ceremony in London, but a positive Covid test meant Patricia and her partner were unable to attend.

Selflessly though, her main concern was the safety of others.

“Its a real honour to have won this award as the other two entries were as deserving as me,” she said.

“My only regret was that [my partner and I] were unable to attend, but we had to put the safety of others first, which I don’t regret.”

Patricia has been the driver behind many of the pharmacy's fundraising initiatives, including Harkin's position as a collection hub for the local hygiene bank and blister pack recycling scheme.

Patricia receiving her award.

She has also completed a sky dive for Autism NI and led fundraising efforts for the local food bank, as well as leading the pharmacy's recent Covid-19 vaccination clinic.

One RoE judge described her work as a 'contribution like no other', and pharmacy director Nuala Harkin said she was a 'rare gem'.

“She is a conscientious, dedicated, trustworthy, selfless, eager to learn lady who excels in the pressurised environment, which is the daily norm in pharmacy now,” she said.

“She is a pillar of support not only to Harkin’s Pharmacy patients and customers, but her colleagues also.”

Editor of Training Matters and RoE Awards host, Helena Beer, said the finalists represented the best of community pharmacy.

“I’m thrilled to be able to reward these individuals for their hard work, dedication and passion for helping the people in their communities live better and healthier lives,” she said.

“The past year has been exceptional in more ways than one and it’s been a pleasure to share the stories of what community pharmacy teams have achieved despite very challenging circumstances.”

