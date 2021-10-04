Derry community-based arts projects receive funding boost

Three Derry based community arts projects has received a timely funding boost.

The three arts projects benefitting from the Arts Council's, Arts and Older People Programme, include An Gaelaras, Bogside and Brandywell Community Partnership and Derry City and Strabane District Council.

An Gaelaras was awarded £8,960 and will deliver their project entitled, Meadows of Song & Dance, to older people in care homes.

The project will deliver a series of sessions in care homes which will include music, movement, storytelling and sharing memories. The project aims to work with 120+ older people living with dementia and An Gaelaras has identified seven care homes in Derry who all have been integral in developing the project.

Participants will work with three professional artists and there will also be a showcase event for the wider public to attend.

The Bogside and Brandywell Community Partnership received £9,000.

The Bogside and Brandywell Community Partnership will deliver their project entitled, Older Peoples Connect Programme, from October 2021 until August 2022.

They will work in partnership with five targeted care comes and the Gasyard Centre, Pilot’s Row, Nerve Centre, and Verbal Arts Centre will all be involved in the delivery of the project to over 300 participants.

The project will involve pottery, digital and beginner art, Halloween and Christmas events and art workshops.

Derry City and Strabane District Council was awarded £9,000.

Derry City and Strabane District Council will deliver their project entitled, HeART of the Sperrins.

The project will target rural areas where arts provision is low or where there is none at all. A range of artforms will be offered and feedback will then design the programme to be delivered within the communities.

The proposal aims to work with 128 older people in the Derry City and Strabane areas over a period of six months

Lorraine Calderwood, Community Development Officer at the Arts Council of Northern Ireland, explained how the Arts and Older People’s Programme is making a difference to the lives of older people across the region.

“Research has proven that taking part in arts activities can raise self-esteem, confidence and motivation, as well as aid in relieving stress.

“The Arts and Older People Programme is committed to providing meaningful opportunities for our older people to take part in arts activities, enriching their lives for the better.

“As we emerge from the extra challenges faced by older people as a result of the pandemic, participating in the arts is now more important than ever.

“The arts have a vital role to play in helping older people find their voice thus promoting positive physical and mental health.”