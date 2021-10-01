Council motion calling for major reform to Western Trust is passed

Sinn Féin Councillor Michaela Boyle has welcomed council’s backing for her proposal calling for major reform of the Western Trust’s social care system.

Cllr Boyle was commenting after the monthly meeting of Derry City and Strabane District Council backed her motion calling on the Western Health and Social Care Trust to provide a detailed briefing on the current position and urging the Minister of Health to outline his plans to reform adult social care.

She said: “No one doubts there are massive pressures and challenges facing our social care system which is impacting on the ability to deliver high quality domiciliary care within the community.

“There are major problems over a lack of workforce planning, leading to staff shortages and high vacancy rates which in turn puts additional pressure on staff, service users and their families.

“There is a clear need to improve the terms and conditions of domiciliary care staff, including rates of pay, covering travel costs, and providing career progression pathways.

“All that is vital if we are to ensure that the social care system is fit for purpose now and into the future so that these who need care are properly looked after and staff are properly valued.”