27/09/2021

One seriously injured following jet-ski crash on River Foyle

One seriously injured following jet-ski crash on River Foyle

The R118 Irish Coastguard helicopter that arrived on the scene following the jet-ski crash on the River Foyle last Saturday night

Reporter:

Matthew Leslie

Email:

matthew.leslie@iconicnews.ie

One person is believed to be seriously injured following a jet-ski crash on the River Foyle.

The incident took place last Saturday night in Lisahally with both the Coleraine Coastguard and an Irish Coastguard rescue helicopter, R118, from Sligo arriving at the scene at around 10.20pm.

The helicopter was dispatched by Irish Coastguard in Malin, Co. Donegal.

Foyle Search & Rescue volunteers were also dispatched to the site of the crash where the jet-ski ran aground.

Two people were found with the R118 helicopter transporting one to Derry's Altnagelvin Hospital with a serious head injury.

The other person was rescued by Foyle Search & Rescue and was also taken to Altnagelvin. Their condition at this stage is unknown.

A Foyle Serch and Rescue spokesperson said: “Our teams were tasked to a jet ski incident close to Lisahally shortly after 8pm (Saturday, September 25).

“Our teams responded alongside the Coleraine Coastguard, Greencastle Coast Guard and Rescue 118 and both casualties were safely removed and taken to hospital.

“Thanks also to Northern Ireland Ambulance Service and Police Derry City & Strabane for their assistance.

“All of our volunteers returned safely to base ahead of Saturday night duty.”

