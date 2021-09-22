Cathedral Choir seeks new members in Derry

St Eugene’s Cathedral Choir is looking for new members to join.
The choir practices at 8.00pm on Wednesdays and sings at the 12.30pm Mass each Sunday.
A spokesperson said: “There are many ways which you can serve the Church. Singing is one of them.
“If you would be interested in singing with the choir please get in touch with the choir director, Maghnus Monaghan, through the parish office or speak to him after 12.30pm Mass."
