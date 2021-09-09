Derry man returned for trial on drug charges

A 29-years-old Derry man has been returned for trial to the local Crown Court on a series of drug charges.
Appearing at a preliminary enquiry at the city's Magistrate's Court today, Emmet Deehan, Good Shepherd's Glen in the Waterside area of the city, faced three charges of being concerned in the making of an offer to supply cocaine, Diazepam and Pregablin on dates in January and February last year.
It was accepted there was a case to answer and there were no contrary submissions.
Deehan said he did not wish to call any witnesses or make any statement at thus stage.
He was returned for trial to Derry Crown Court on October 21 and released on bail.
More News
SDLP leader and Foyle MP, Colum Eastwood, voted against the increase to National Insurance contributions in the House of Commons last night
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.