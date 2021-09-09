Search

09/09/2021

Derry man returned for trial on drug charges

29-year-old released on bail

FIFA health and safety officer sentenced at Derry Crown Court on drug offences

Reporter:

staff reporter

A 29-years-old Derry man has been returned for trial to the local Crown Court on a series of drug charges.

Appearing at a preliminary enquiry at the city's Magistrate's Court today, Emmet Deehan, Good Shepherd's Glen in the Waterside area of the city, faced three charges of being concerned in the making of an offer to supply cocaine, Diazepam and Pregablin on dates in January and February last year.
It was accepted there was a case to answer and there were no contrary submissions.
Deehan said he did not wish to call any witnesses or make any statement at thus stage.
He was returned for trial to Derry Crown Court on October 21 and released on bail.

