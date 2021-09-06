Five in court charged with affray the night Jordan McConomy died in Derry city centre

Five people have appeared at Derry Magistrate's Court charged with affray on a date when a 19-year-old man died in the William Street area of the city.

Jordan McConomy, 19, died following an incident in the William Street area on September 24 2017.

Initially, the PPS decided not to prosecute anyone in connection with the incident but this decision was reversed after the family of the deceased appealed.

At two separate hearings today, fpir men and a woman were sent for trial to Derry Crown Court charged with affray.

Four of them appeared together.

Darren Dixon, 25, of Carleton Court in Derry was charged with three counts of making an affray on September 24, 2017.

Jordan McDaid, 24, of Corrib Court also in the city, faced one count of making an affray on the same date.

Cian Breslin, 26, of Ard Grange in Derry faced one charge of making an affray again on the same date.

Madonna Lynn, 30, of Finvola Park in Dungiven was charged with affray and also one assault charge again on the same date.

All four appeared at a preliminary enquiry at Derry Magistrate's Court.

It was accepted there was a case to answer and there were no contrary submissions.

None of the defendants wanted to call any witnesses or make any statement at this time.

All four were returned for trial to the local Crown Court on October 19 and released on bail.

Immediately after, Dane McKeever, 22, of Fahan Street. appeared at a preliminary enquiry charged with one count of making an affray on September 24 2017.

It was accepted there was a case to answer and there were no contrary submissions.

McKeever did not wish to make any statement or call any witnesses at this stage.

The court was told that it was probably desirable for this case to go to a different date from the previous cases.

McKeever was returned for trial to Derry Crown Court on October 21 and released on bail.