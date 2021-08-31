County Derry woman driving diversity at Belfast law firm

A County Derry woman has been at the forefront of a diversity and inclusion drive at the Belfast solicitors' firm where she works.

Kerri Bradley, from Greenlough, is HR Director at Cleaver Fulton Rankin Solicitors, and has taken the lead as they achieved a Bronze Diversity Charter Mark.

The accolade, awarded by Diversity Mark, is given to organisations following an independent assessment to demonstrate the required standard of commitment to advancing diversity and inclusion.

The bronze journey begins with setting three gender diversity targets which reflect the organisation’s aspirations.

It demonstrates commitment to focusing on gender diversity, drives growth and continuous improvement, and promotes a diverse and inclusive environment.

County Derry native Kerri says the award is a step on an onward journey.

“Achieving the Bronze Charter Mark has been an important milestone in our diversity and inclusion journey,” she said.

“At Cleaver Fulton Rankin, we are committed to encouraging a positive working environment and in identifying opportunities for continuous progression.

“This award will help guide us on our journey towards maximising a diverse and inclusive workplace.

“We have set three important targets and look forward to progressing with these and achieving our goals as a team, to become the most welcoming and inclusive company we can be.”

Interim Head of Buiness at Diversity Mark, Nuala Murphy, said the company's submission was engaging and ambitious.

“This was a very impressive application which evidenced a maturity of thinking and a comprehensive list of actions to take forward with each target,” she said.

“The submission contained an engaging vision statement and clear ambition to progress diversity and inclusion in the organisation.

“We congratulate everyone at Cleaver Fulton Rankin on this achievement and look forward to working with them on their diversity journey over the next number of years.”