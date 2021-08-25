Mobile vaccination clinic to be held in the Brandywell area of Derry next week

A mobile vaccination clinic will be set up in the Brandywell area of Derry.
The clinic will be based at Long Tower Youth Club on Wednesday, September 1, from 12pm to 8pm.
Mobile vaccination clinics are continuing to deliver first doses which are no longer available at the regional vaccination centres, including the Foyle Arena in Derry.
However, the regional centres are continuing to offer second doses.
Vaccination is also available by appointment for the Moderna vaccine at around 50 participating community pharmacies.
More pharmacies will be joining the programme.
Further details on pharmacy bookings are available on the Health and Care NI website.
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.