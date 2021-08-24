Clothing collection for Afghan refugees will be held in Derry tomorrow

Many families have been displaced as a result of the ongoing crisis in Afghanistan.
A clothing collection will be held in Derry tomorrow for charities supporting people displaced as a result of the current crisis in Afghanistan.
The collection will be held at the main lower car park at the Magee campus of Ulster University from 4.30pm to 6.30pm.
Organisers have appealed for clothes of all types to be donated.
