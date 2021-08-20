County Derry GAA legend passes away

County Derry Gaels are today mourning the loss of Pat Gormley, one of their most steadfast supporters over the years.

The Desertmartin man is synonymous with Derry's 1993 Sam Maguire victory, with his company Sperrin Metal sponsoring the side for that successful year.

Pat was a stalwart and lifetime member of Desertmartin GAC and the club paid tribute to him on their Facebook page this afternoon.

"It is with deep sadness to learn of the passing of our club trustee Pat Gormley," they said.

"Pat was a lifetime member and a stalwart supporter of the club both on and off the field of play. He played for many years as did his daughter and sons and featured on the 1953 senior championship winning team.

"We are deeply indebted to the Gormley family for their huge contribution to Gaelic Games within our parish and to Pat's daughter Anne who recently served as club secretary.

"The club offers it's most sincere sympathy to his wife Cora, daughter Anne, sons Brendan, Paul, Peter and David, brother and former player Brian, players/grandsons Simon Matterson and Jarlath Gormley and the entire Gormley family. May he rest in peace."

Derry GAA also offered condolences to Pat's family, saying his commitment to GAA in the county was driven by passion.

"Derry GAA is saddened to learn of the passing of Pat Gormley," they said.

"A proud Desertmartin Gael, Pat was always an active supporter of both club and county. It was fitting that his company Sperrin Metal adorned the victorious All-Ireland senior football jersey in 1993.

"Pat sponsored Derry when the game didn’t enjoy the profile it has today. It was never about personal gain for Pat. It was about his passion and love of Gaelic games.

"Over the years, Pat’s interest never diminished and he made extraordinary efforts to join the All-Ireland champions of 1993 for their 25th anniversary celebration. He was deeply proud of his club and county.

"We are all indebted to Pat Gormley," they added.