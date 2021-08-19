Boys of Oxford Bulls feature on new display of sporting heroes in Derry

The new Oxford Bulls photo which is part of the display.
A Derry-based football team made up of young people with Down Syndrome have received a special honour.
A picture of the Oxford Bulls team has been placed at Leafair sports ground as part of a display of local sporting stars.
The display was launched earlier this year and among the other sporting figures to feature are footballers Shane Duffy and Paddy McCourt, sprinter Jason Smyth and boxer Conor Coyle.
Now, the boys from Oxford Bulls are proud to be included in the display.
