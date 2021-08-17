Six-figure investment for County Derry university

A County Derry university has become the first multimodal biomolecular imaging platform in Ireland following a six-figure government investment.

Ulster University's Coleraine campus has used £700,000 of funding from the Department of the Economy (DfE) to launch the new laboratory at its Mass Spectrometry Centre within the Biomedical Science Research Institute.

The new facility will boost research already taking place at the campus across disciplines including nutrition, diabetes, vision science, pharmaceutical science and genomics.

Researchers can now also examine highly detailed images of biological tissues and reconstruct 3D biochemical tissue maps to better inform treatment for patients.

After touring the new facilities, Economy Minister Gordon Lyons said the Department was delighted to support the university.

"This level of ambition reflects the scale of the challenges ahead, and the opportunity we have to make a generational change," he said.

"To meet our ambition as a small advanced economy, we must focus on sectors and technologies in which NI already is, or can be, world class, whilst ensuring the benefits of economic growth are felt across society."

Associate Dean for Research and Impact in Faculty of Life and Health Sciences, Prof Victor Gault, said the university had a reputation for world class research.

"We are proud of our research credentials and have already been judged as in the ‘premier league’ of Universities with 100% of research environment classed as world-leading/internationally excellent," he said.

"Biomedical Sciences at Ulster was ranked among the top five UK Universities for ‘research power’ in the latest UK research excellence framework (REF2014) and first in the UK in the Pharmacy and Pharmacology subject area (The Guardian League Table 2021)."

Local MLA Claire Sugden hailed the move as 'future-proofing' the university campus on the north coast.

"Investment such as this is key to maintaining what has become a world-class university campus,” she said.

"Biomedical science has been a large and important facility at Coleraine, and this funding will add to the already great work being done there.

"Alongside the academic opportunities here, Coleraine is able to offer a unique university experience with an amazing quality of life."